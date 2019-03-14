Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X

EMBED <>More Videos

Though she was asking for cash for her baby, officers pointed out to her that she was carrying a $500 purse, some jewelry and a new iPhone X.

UNION TWP., N.J. -- A police department in New Jersey is warning residents not to donate money to people on the side of the road after they caught a woman pretending to need help.

The Township of Union Police Department says officers found the woman walking in and out of traffic on Vauxhall Road.

She was carrying a sign that read, "I have 1 baby. Please in the name of God help me to buy baby stuff and diapers." The sign also had a picture of a young child.

Police said she claimed to be from Romania and was now living in Queens.

Though she was asking for cash for her baby, officers pointed out to her that she was carrying a $500 purse, some jewelry and a new iPhone X.

Police told her she did not appear to be in critical need of cash.

The suspect eventually admitted that she and several other women had been dropped off to panhandle throughout New Jersey.

She was issued a ticket for impeding the flow of traffic and received a township summons of soliciting without a permit.

Police issued this notice to the public: "It is nice to be charitable, but it's not a good idea to donate to someone on the side of the road with a sign. If you see someone who may need help, you can call our HQ and our officers will respond and assess."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
nj newspanhandlingscamdonations
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
Man charged after exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says
Bojangles' offering Pi Day deal
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Show More
Duke, UNC, NC State look to advance in ACC Tournament quarterfinals
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds
Texas man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
More TOP STORIES News