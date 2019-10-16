Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two weeks after a shooting incident that left one man dead and three others injured, Roxboro police are offering a cash reward for information about the two suspects still out there.
Rena Yancey still feels the presence of her son, Edgar Yancey, two weeks after he was gunned down.
"I just feel like he is still with me," Yancey told ABC11. "He has not left me. I don't feel broken. I don't feel like I can't move the next day, and I feel like for some reason, he lives within me."
Rena Yancey is left to raise his two children, who are still in shock.
"I'm just thinking he's going to walk in the house," said Khaleef Yancey, the victim's 14-year-old son. "But I know that he's not."
On October 3, Yancey and three others were inside this home on Foushee Street in Roxboro when investigators said two suspects unleashed chaos. One victim was pistol-whipped. Three others were shot.
Yancey was hit with the most bullets.
"He was struck multiple times in the arm, hand, torso and leg," said Roxboro Police Investigator Joe Wright III.
Wright and Lt. Chris Dickerson with Roxboro Police said they don't believe the victims knew their attacker. They also said the suspects may be from out of town.
Police said the motive was likely cash winnings from a poker game.
During a 24-hour period, Dickerson said random people were in and out of the home playing cards.
"That leads us to believe that someone could have relayed information about that location," Dickerson said.
The motive is devastating the family.
"But did you have to kill? Shoot?" Rena Yancey asked. "You didn't have to do that, just to rob someone over some card money. Did they have that much card money to win? Was this lifetime money for you?"
Yancey's 4-year-old daughter is too young to describe her pain.
She holds a teddy bear that was given to her by a police officer the night her father was killed.
The bear was given to police through Chaney's Champions, a nonprofit organization to provide comfort to children in need during a stressful or traumatic time.
Police gave Yancey's daughter, Andrea, the "Chaney Bear" to help her grieve.
"She didn't forget what the officer told her. She calls this her da-da," Rena Yancey said. "We just want the person (responsible) ... so we can move on -- because that is the last piece of the puzzle for us."
Police are offering a cash reward for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.
Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News