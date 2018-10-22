Police officer shoots, kills man in Beaufort County

Authorities say a North Carolina police officer shot and killed a motorist who stepped out of his vehicle with a gun during a traffic stop.Washington, North Carolina, Police and Fire Services Director Stacy Drakeford issued a statement saying the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.Drakeford said after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver got out of his vehicle with a gun. The officer then shot the man, fatally wounding him. The driver was identified as Cedric Pritchard of Washington.Drakeford said by phone that Pritchard was black, and the officer involved was a white man.Drakeford didn't immediately respond to an email later in the day asking if Pritchard made any gestures with the gun.The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.