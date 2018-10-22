Police officer shoots, kills man in Beaufort County

A police officer shot and killed a motorist who stepped out of his vehicle with a gun during a traffic stop.

WASHINGTON, N.C. --
Authorities say a North Carolina police officer shot and killed a motorist who stepped out of his vehicle with a gun during a traffic stop.

Washington, North Carolina, Police and Fire Services Director Stacy Drakeford issued a statement saying the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

Drakeford said after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver got out of his vehicle with a gun. The officer then shot the man, fatally wounding him. The driver was identified as Cedric Pritchard of Washington.

Drakeford said by phone that Pritchard was black, and the officer involved was a white man.

Drakeford didn't immediately respond to an email later in the day asking if Pritchard made any gestures with the gun.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
