Raleigh police officer shot in face after going to suspicious vehicle call

RPD at the scene of where a police officer was reportedly shot Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded after a police officer was shot in the face Wednesday night after responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

The incident happened at Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh, where there is now a heavy police presence.

The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition.



Law enforcement officers were using flashlights to search nearby woods, in what appeared to be a wide search area.

The scene at WakeMed after a report of an officer shot.



This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

