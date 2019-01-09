Raleigh police officer shot in face after going to suspicious vehicle call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh Police responded after a police officer was shot in the face Wednesday night after responding to a suspicious vehicle call.
The incident happened at Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh, where there is now a heavy police presence.
The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition.
This is just part of a massive @raleighpolice presence here. We’re at deboy and driftwood. #ABC11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/wTVXD8UNAW— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019
Law enforcement officers were using flashlights to search nearby woods, in what appeared to be a wide search area.
An ABC11 crew is at the scene, working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.