MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mooresville officers said K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon was shot and killed after pulling a man over Saturday night.
Sheldon, 32, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, police told WSOC.
Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.
According to WSOC, investigators said the suspect went to an apartment complex two miles away, where officers found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It is still unclear what led to the shooting.
K-9 police officer shot, killed during routine traffic stop in Mooresville
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News