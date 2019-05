K-9 police officer shot, killed during routine traffic stop in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mooresville officers said K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon was shot and killed after pulling a man over Saturday night.Sheldon, 32, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, police told WSOC Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.According to WSOC , investigators said the suspect went to an apartment complex two miles away, where officers found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.It is still unclear what led to the shooting.