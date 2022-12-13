WATCH LIVE

Zebulon police officer shot at community park; suspect in custody after pursuit

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 4:28AM
Zebulon police officer reportedly shot at community park
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police officer was shot late Monday night in Wake County.

Law enforcement sources told ABC11 that a Zebulon police officer was shot and taken to WakeMed.

The officer's injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

The sources also said the shooting led to a police chase into Johnston County.

The shooting suspect, a woman, was taken into custody a short time later on Byrd Road near Buffalo Road in Selma.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest here and on Eyewitness News on Tuesday morning.

