Police presence heavy ahead of expected protests at 'Silent Sam'

Greensboro Police have been called in Thursday to help Chapel Hill authorities who are worried about a potential clash between supporters and opponents of "Silent Sam" and the public placement of Confederate monuments.UNC sent an email overnight to students and staffers telling them to stay away from McCorkle Place, where demonstrations are expected to take place Thursday evening.Police will be closing East Cameron Avenue between Columbia and Raleigh streets. They are also restricting parking on Henderson and E. Franklin streets.Already in place are a number of barricades on the quad in addition to a healthy presence of Chapel Hill police as well as Highway Patrolstatue once stood.A group of moms who live in Chapel Hill and whose daughters went to school here said their prayers by the statue before leaving."We don't know at this time and age, we don't know what people are capable of," said Tracy Murillo. "It's not simple protests like it used to be. It's not, so that's what we're concerned about. ... when it comes into violence and disruption and dishonoring and disrespecting our history there's something wrong with that."The University released a list of prohibited items and some rules for Thursday night in an effort to "manage events" on McCorkle Place.Some of the measures include no alcohol, drugs, firearms or other items deemed weapons, no fireworks or flames, and no pets.Protesters will not be allowed to wear masks, hoods or any other apparel that serves to conceal one's identity.The university also says not to "damage or deface any public property."