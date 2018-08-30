Police presence heavy at tense demonstrations near 'Silent Sam'

Raw video from the Silent Sam protests.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
People on both sides of the Confederate monument debate gathered near the site of the now-toppled "Silent Sam statue in tense demonstrations Thursday night marked by heavy police presence.

LIVESTREAM FROM THE SILENT SAM STATUE SITE

There was at least one early confrontation.



Greensboro Police were called in Thursday to help Chapel Hill authorities who were worried about clashes between supporters and opponents of "Silent Sam" and the public placement of Confederate monuments.



UNC sent an email overnight to students and staffers telling them to stay away from McCorkle Place, where demonstrations are expected to take place Thursday evening.

Police closed East Cameron Avenue between Columbia and Raleigh streets. They are also restricted parking on Henderson and E. Franklin streets.



Already in place are a number of barricades on the quad in addition to a healthy presence of Chapel Hill police as well as Highway Patrol where the now-toppled Silent Sam statue once stood.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the Silent Sam issue

A group of moms who live in Chapel Hill and whose daughters went to school here said their prayers by the statue before leaving.

"We don't know at this time and age, we don't know what people are capable of," said Tracy Murillo. "It's not simple protests like it used to be. It's not, so that's what we're concerned about. ... when it comes into violence and disruption and dishonoring and disrespecting our history there's something wrong with that."

The University released a list of prohibited items and some rules for Thursday night in an effort to "manage events" on McCorkle Place.

Some of the measures include no alcohol, drugs, firearms or other items deemed weapons, no fireworks or flames, and no pets.

Police told to stay way out during statue toppling
Text messages and emails obtained by ABC11 shed light into the police response at the Silent Sam protest last Monday when the Confederate statue was pulled down.


Protesters were not allowed to wear masks, hoods or any other apparel that serves to conceal one's identity.

The university also says not to "damage or deface any public property."
