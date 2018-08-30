Police presence heavy at tense demonstrations near 'Silent Sam'

Our first confrontation of any kind tonight at @UNC. Pardon the language on this. #SilentSam #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uWrYrXZcCN — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 30, 2018

Next to the confrontation we just saw there’s a dance party. I kid you not. #ABC11 #SilentSam pic.twitter.com/zQs3kChDuR — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 30, 2018

People on both sides of the Confederate monument debate gathered near the site of the now-toppled "Silent Sam statue in tense demonstrations Thursday night marked by heavy police presence.There was at least one early confrontation.Greensboro Police were called in Thursday to help Chapel Hill authorities who were worried about clashes between supporters and opponents of "Silent Sam" and the public placement of Confederate monuments.UNC sent an email overnight to students and staffers telling them to stay away from McCorkle Place, where demonstrations are expected to take place Thursday evening.Police closed East Cameron Avenue between Columbia and Raleigh streets. They are also restricted parking on Henderson and E. Franklin streets.Already in place are a number of barricades on the quad in addition to a healthy presence of Chapel Hill police as well as Highway Patrolstatue once stood.A group of moms who live in Chapel Hill and whose daughters went to school here said their prayers by the statue before leaving."We don't know at this time and age, we don't know what people are capable of," said Tracy Murillo. "It's not simple protests like it used to be. It's not, so that's what we're concerned about. ... when it comes into violence and disruption and dishonoring and disrespecting our history there's something wrong with that."The University released a list of prohibited items and some rules for Thursday night in an effort to "manage events" on McCorkle Place.Some of the measures include no alcohol, drugs, firearms or other items deemed weapons, no fireworks or flames, and no pets.Protesters were not allowed to wear masks, hoods or any other apparel that serves to conceal one's identity.The university also says not to "damage or deface any public property."