Police: Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K

This photo released Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, by the Somerset Police Department shows Tracy Milanovich, owner of Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, of Somerset, Mass. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

SOMERSET, Massachusetts -- A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.

The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich's business, Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.

Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettstheftchildrenscam
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting
What Americans should know about US airstrike
'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents fed up over CO concerns
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Family mourns young father hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
38-year Raleigh bus driver enjoys final route
Show More
Holiday spending: The best ways to pay off your debts
Free Raleigh conference teaches leadership, confidence
Wake County SPCA shattered adoption record in 2019
Triangle churches, police react after Texas church shooting
Fayetteville hit-and-run crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured
More TOP STORIES News