Police: Raleigh man hit two motorcyclists with his car during road rage incident

A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly hitting two motorcyclists with his car during a road rage incident.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.

Brandon Stadiem, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list

Officials have not identified the victims; however, ABC11 has learned that they are 21 and 26-years-old.

Stadiem was already scheduled to be in court in April for several marijuana-related charges.
