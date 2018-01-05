Raleigh woman accused of embezzling while working for Department of State Treasurer

Tanika Lucas (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A North Carolina Department of State Treasurer employee has been accused of embezzling state property.

Records show, 40-year-old Tanika Lucas, of Raleigh, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of embezzlement of state property.

The arrest record lists Lucas as an administrative assistant with the state's treasurer department.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While the warrant states she embezzled property belonging to the department, a value for the property taken was not listed.

Lucas was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
embezzlementraleigh newscrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News