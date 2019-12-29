Police respond to 'active threat' at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement.



As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- Police have responded to an "active threat" at a church in Texas.The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed they responded to a situation in White Settlement and that the situation is under control.The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.Officials have not released further details on this matter.So far, it is unclear whether anyone was injured.The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.