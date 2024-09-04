Apalachee High School is in Winder, about 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

Police respond to incident at high school in Georgia

Police have responded to an incident at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Apalachee High School was "cleared for dismissal" and all other Barrow County Schools are on a "soft lockdown," the Barrow County School District said.

"The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child's school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown," the school district said in a statement. "We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal."

Students are seen outside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024. WSB

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.