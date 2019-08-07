Police respond to reports of man with weapon at USA Today/Gannett building in McLean, Virginia

MCLEAN, Virginia -- Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean, Virginia.

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday show hundreds of office workers evacuated from the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.



A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.

Fairfax County Police Department said a call came in around 11:56 a.m. reporting a person with a weapon. Officials have been on the scene for about an hour and have not been able to confirm shots being fired.

Police are trying to verify the source of the call.

The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, August 7
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Video shows kids helping 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walk
'Home Alone' and more films to get Disney+ reboots
Show More
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
Alamance County man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old
Man confesses to killing SC 5-year-old, putting her body in dumpster
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
More TOP STORIES News