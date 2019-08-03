Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of multiple active shooters in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

"We're all pretty nervous and scared," Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter's restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. "We're kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart."

Garcia said no one at Hooter's has been briefed directly by law enforcement - as they're locked in the restaurant - about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots.

"So far everything's blocked off, we are locked in," she said. "We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere." Garcia said there are "a couple customers" locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.

Further details weren't immediately available.









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasoactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
Residents complain of rats, trash piled high at Durham apartment
$24M in counterfeit Cartier bracelets found, Chapel Hill pastor charged
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fayetteville
Fire destroys lab, part of meat market in Hillsborough
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Show More
Businesses step up to help couple after Wake County wedding venue closes
Heavy rain plagues road conditions in southern Wake County
Durham residents getting surprise water bills for hundreds of dollars
No silly string: These weird laws are still on the books in NC
Raleigh Police looking for driver involved in scary hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News