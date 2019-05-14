Police say cases of 2 Raleigh women violently attacked, sexually assaulted could be connected

Police are encouraging folks to increase their security by doing the following:





Lock all doors (interior and exterior) as well as windows before you leave the house or go to bed. Even if it is for a short time, lock your doors.





Check your locks on doors and windows and replace them with secure devices as necessary.





Make sure you have serial numbers or owner-applied numbers on all valuable property.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There have been a couple of violent attacks and brutal sexual assaults on Raleigh women in the last few months, and police tell ABC11 detectives are now looking into the possibility the cases are connected.Authorities said in two separate incidents, a man broke into the victim's homes while they were sleeping. Both victims were ordered to take a shower or bath after being repeatedly assaulted.The first incident happened this past November.A man shattered a sliding glass door in the back of an East Raleigh home, located near New Bern Avenue past the Beltline.The victim jumped out of bed and grabbed a twirling baton, which she used to hit the intruder. The strike didn't stop him. He bound her hands together and used clothing items to cover her eyes, according to a search warrant.Police said the suspect raped her not once, but twice and then fled the scene through the backyard.Another incident happened last month in North Raleigh at an apartment complex off Millbrook Road.A woman woke up with a man standing beside her bed and when she started screaming, he hit her in the mouth to stop yelling, according to court documents.Police said the suspect forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him three separate times and then fled with the victim's clothes that she removed earlier.There have been no arrests in either case.