Police search for man who broke into several businesses at Durham shopping center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking to identify a man who broke into several businesses at a popular Durham shopping center earlier in February.

Durham police said they received a report that the door to Jason's Deli at New Hope Commons Shopping Center appeared to be smashed during the early morning hours of Feb. 12. On arrival, officers found that someone broke into a Barnes & Noble and Philly Steaks as well, and attempted to break-in to a GNC. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4583 ext. 29364 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
