Police searching for 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting

In a release, Raleigh police said they are searching for 26-year-old Noel Matthews, who was allegedly involved in the shooting that left 21-year-old Darrell Travonne Willie Greene dead. Matthews is said to be armed and dangerous.
Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, has already been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.
Yarbrough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Darius Harris-Allen, 26, has also been charged with murder in connection with Greene's death. He is also being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Capital Boulevard and Starmount Drive.
Greene was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. He was taken by private vehicle to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.
RPD said the investigation continues despite the two arrests.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
