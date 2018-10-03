Police searching for man accused of kidnapping Wilson woman

Wilson police are investigating after a woman was possibly kidnapped early Wednesday morning. (Credit: Wilson police)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wilson police are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a woman's home early Monday morning and kidnapping her.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Hart Avenue after reports of a burglary.

After responding, officials learned 35-year-old Latasha Mercer had been taken from her home.

Authorities believe 42-year-old Vashawn Tomlin forced himself into the home and took the woman.

The pair was last seen in a black 2018 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina plate: TPC-9214.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is believed to be a domestic-related situation.

Warrants have been obtained for Tomlin for kidnapping and burglary.

Those with information are asked to call the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
