Police searching for man accused of kidnapping Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --Wilson police are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a woman's home early Monday morning and kidnapping her.
Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Hart Avenue after reports of a burglary.
After responding, officials learned 35-year-old Latasha Mercer had been taken from her home.
Authorities believe 42-year-old Vashawn Tomlin forced himself into the home and took the woman.
The pair was last seen in a black 2018 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina plate: TPC-9214.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is believed to be a domestic-related situation.
Warrants have been obtained for Tomlin for kidnapping and burglary.
Those with information are asked to call the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.