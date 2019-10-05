Greenville police searching for man after stabbing near ECU's campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man near ECU's Campus early Saturday morning.

Greenville Police responded to the area of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. The victim, 23-year-old Mason Monk to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries where he was later released.

Police believe Monk and the suspected man exchanged words on the sidewalk and the man stabbed monk in the side.

The man is believed to be middle age and stand 5 foot 9 inches, with a bald head and beard, wearing camouflage pants and a black t-shirt.

Downtown security cameras show the man walking down Cotanche Street.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4191.
