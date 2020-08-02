Durham police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen riding bike

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen riding his bicycle earlier Sunday morning.Around 10 a.m., Justin Lawrence, 12, of Durham was riding his bike along Rondelay Drive.He is described as standing anywhere between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with white writing on it and burgundy shorts. His bicycle was gray.Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.