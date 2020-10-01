Police searching for missing Wilson man last seen over the weekend

WISLON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a missing Wilson man last seen over the weekend.On Monday afternoon, officers with the Wilson Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Drive regarding Yoni Aguilar Gamas, 30 who went missing on Saturday.Wilson police learned that Gamas went missing following a 'domestic dispute' between him and his wife.His wife found Gamas' vehicle at a previous home along the 3600 block of US 301 N Highway. However, he was not found with the vehicle. Gamas is considered endangered due to previous medical conditions.He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with jeans and black work boots.Anyone with information on Yoni Gamas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 243-2255.