missing man

Police searching for missing Wilson man last seen over the weekend

WISLON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a missing Wilson man last seen over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, officers with the Wilson Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Drive regarding Yoni Aguilar Gamas, 30 who went missing on Saturday.

Wilson police learned that Gamas went missing following a 'domestic dispute' between him and his wife.

His wife found Gamas' vehicle at a previous home along the 3600 block of US 301 N Highway. However, he was not found with the vehicle. Gamas is considered endangered due to previous medical conditions.


He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with jeans and black work boots.

Anyone with information on Yoni Gamas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 243-2255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countywilson county newsmissing man
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Body of missing Raleigh man found; murder suspect identified
Search warrant reveals new information in Andy Banks' disappearance
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local business owners weigh pros and cons of Phase 3 announcement
Teen girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Raleigh
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
Roach infestation has advocates demanding Durham public housing action
'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into Raleigh WakeMed
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Undecided NC voters chime in on 1st presidential debate
Show More
As election nears, campaigns spend millions on TV, Facebook ads
Parents, teachers react to Wake's plan to resume in-person learning
4 NC A&T students injured, 2 in custody following off-campus shooting
Senate approves bill to avoid government shutdown, sending it to Trump
LATEST: Cohen says COVID-19 metrics are stable, but 'fragile'
More TOP STORIES News