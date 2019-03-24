child abandoned

Parents of child found on South Carolina highway located, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Horry County police are asking the public's help in locating the parents of a child found on Highway 9 in South Carolina Saturday night.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- Horry County police say they have located the parents of a child found on Highway 9 in South Carolina Saturday night.

As of 10 a.m., Horry County police said the child has been identified and the parents have been located.

"Thanks in part to help from our incredibly responsive community, the child has been identified and the parents located. The child's absence remains under investigation," police said.

Authorities say the child was found around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area of Horry County.

Based on where the child was found, authorities believe this case may carry across the North Carolina state line.

He is approximately 2 to 3 years old and could not answer where he lived or who his parents were.

Authorities say as of Sunday morning, there have been no calls for a missing child in the area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyncsouth carolinachild abandoned
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABANDONED
Toddler found wandering alone in Raleigh parking lot
Texas toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Fayetteville child found shivering inside wrong school bus
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville police responding to hostage situation
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in car
Police investigating fatal house fire in Durham
Powerball: No winners reported, jackpot now estimated at $750M
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Missing 19-year-old man found safe after Silver Alert
Show More
Woman critically injured after shooting in Durham
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Helicopter battalion returns to NC after year in Afghanistan
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Hundreds celebrate Ambrose Episcopal Church's 150th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News