Police searching for runaway suspect after Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in Friday afternoon bank robbery in Fayetteville.Just after 1 p.m., Fayetteville Police responded to the scene of a bank robbery at a First Citizens Bank in the 3600 block of Ramsey Street.Police are still searching after the suspect ran away from the scene of the robbery.Police did not disclose if the suspect made off with anything.Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851.