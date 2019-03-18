Police searching for suspects after shots fired at Raleigh business

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gunfire erupted at a Raleigh business Sunday night, authorities said.

Raleigh police said two people tried to rob a business, which is believed to be a sweepstakes parlor, in the 3200 block of Avent Ferry Road.

While inside, the two suspects allegedly fired several rounds.

Nobody was hurt and the suspects fled the scene. No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, please call Raleigh police.
