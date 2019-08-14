Police seek help identifying man who robbed Durham Subway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is asking for help identifying a brazen robber.Officers shared a surveillance picture showing a man who robbed the Subway on East Lakewood Avenue on Saturday night.The man walked into the restaurant, asked for a cup of water, pulled out a gun and demanded money.He ran off with the cash and has not been seen since. Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at 919-560-4600.