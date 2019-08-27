Police push for new clues in 2008 Durham drive-by that killed 23-year-old woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting that happened 11 years ago remains unsolved.

Durham Police Department's cold case investigators hope a new focus on the crime can help them crack the case.

Carrie "Nook" Denise Watkins was 23 years old in 2008 when she was shot while standing outside a home at the intersection of Angier Avenue and Bruce Street.

Carrie "Nook" Denise Watkins



The shooters pulled the trigger as they drove down Angier Avenue around 11 p.m.

Watkins was taken to Duke University Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Durham investigators are scheduled to talk about the investigation into the unsolved case Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
