Jussie Smollett attack: Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett; Brothers tell police 'Empire' star paid them to stage attack, sources say

Chicago police want to re-interview "Empire" star Jussie Smollett about the alleged attack, and that could happen Monday.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police want to re-interview "Empire" star Jussie Smollett about the alleged attack, and that could happen Monday.

Sources said detectives are eager to speak to Jussie Smollett after evidence emerged that he not only knew the brothers who attacked him, but paid them.

Smollett has hired a new attorney, Todd Pugh, who said a possible sit down with detectives is depending on scheduling availability Monday.

Chicago police are investigating whether "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett may have staged his attack on Jan. 29 in Chicago.



After the police department investigated Smollett's attack for weeks as a possible hate crime, they discovered that one of the brothers bought the rope to be used in the attack at Crafty Beaver hardware store in Ravenswood.

Smollet told the police he was walking on the 300-block of E. North Water St. in Streeterville about 2 a.m. on January 29 when two men walked up and attacker him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a chemical substance on him and then put a rope around his neck.

CPD has said they are not in a position yet to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what's been unofficially presented to them.

Smollett said in his interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that he is pissed off and feels attacked that people even doubt the validity of his story.

Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America."



If convicted of filing false police report, which is a felony in Illinois, Smollett could face up to three years in prison.
