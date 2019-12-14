Suspect at large after teen shot, injured at Walmart parking lot in Smithfield

The shooting happening in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301 around 5 p.m.
UPDATE: Eyewitnesses say they heard 12-15 gunshots in the Smithfield Walmart parking lot as shoppers hurried to duck for cover. One man shot and rushed to WakeMed. No update yet on condition. Smithfield PD wrapping up crime scene. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nGzISChyMV— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) December 14, 2019
The 17-year-old was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a white male wearing a light-colored top with dark pants. According to police, the suspect may have left the scene in a white Dodge Charger.
By 8 p.m., the scene was clear and it was business as usual at the store.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (19) 989-8835 or visit the Town of Smithfield webpage.