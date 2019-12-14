Suspect at large after teen shot, injured at Walmart parking lot in Smithfield

By
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and injured a teen in a Walmart parking lot in Smithfield on Friday evening.

The shooting happening in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301 around 5 p.m.



The 17-year-old was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a white male wearing a light-colored top with dark pants. According to police, the suspect may have left the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

By 8 p.m., the scene was clear and it was business as usual at the store.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (19) 989-8835 or visit the Town of Smithfield webpage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldjohnston countygun violenceshootingwalmartman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Frances Pulley, mother of NBA star John Wall dies after cancer fight
Raleigh rabbi reacts to Jersey City shooting
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Moore County man faces 30 counts of child exploitation charges
Holiday assistance program helps homeless children in Cumberland County
2 students charged in hoax call that prompted Wakefield lockdown
Show More
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
Report: More than 50 million Americans work 'low-wage jobs'
More TOP STORIES News