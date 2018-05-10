Police: Several weapons stolen during Hillsborough gun store break-in

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. --
Police are looking for the suspects involved in two different break-ins at Liberty Guns in Hillsborough.

The most recent occurred early this morning, May 10, with officers responding at about 1 a.m. The suspects broke a window at Liberty Guns and stole a bunch of long guns. The suspects may have been in a dark colored van or SUV.

The gun store is located at 615 Hampton Pointe Blvd., Suite 102.



The last break-in happened April 4 at the same location. At that time, a number of hand guns were stolen.

Investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding the break-ins. Anyone with information should contact Investigator Jon Purvis at 919-296-9533 or by email. To provide anonymous crime tips, call 919-296-9555 or send an email using the department's online form
