Shooting at Durham Indian restaurant resulted from argument at after-hours party, police say

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- Multiple people were injured in an overnight shooting during an after-hours party at an Indian restaurant, Durham police said.

Durham officials said shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to Basera Biryani & Grill Indian Cuisine on NC-55.

Officials say the shooting was the result of an escalated argument during the party.

Two people were transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Durham Watch Commander.

There was another shooting reported around the same time at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Old Chapel Hill Road and officials say the two are connected.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
