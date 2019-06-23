Shooting at Durham Indian restaurant resulted from argument at after-hours party, police say

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- Three people were injured in an overnight shooting during an after-hours party at an Indian restaurant, Durham police said.Durham officials said shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to Basera Biryani & Grill Indian Cuisine in the 4800 block of N.C. 55.Officials say the shooting was the result of an escalated argument during the party.Three adults sustained gunshot wounds that are considered to be non-life-threatening at this time, officials say.Two people were transported to Duke Hospital and one person arrived at the hospital later, police said.There was another shooting reported around the same time at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Old Chapel Hill Road and officials say the two are connected.There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.