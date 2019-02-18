Raleigh police released Monday more information about a shooting that killed a man in a parking deck off Glenwood Avenue early Sunday morning.The shooting happened in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m.Police say it all started with a verbal confrontation in the parking deck.According to police, the man who died, 30-year-old Willie Britton, was with a group of people who got into an argument with another group.A short time later, the parties broke up.But as cars were lining up to leave the parking garage, police say Britton approached the vehicle of one of the people involved in the argument with a gun pointed at the people inside.One of the people then got out of the car with a gun.That's when the two started shooting at each other.Britton was hit by a bullet and later died from his injuries. The other person was not injured.At this time, no charges have been filed and no suspects are being sought.