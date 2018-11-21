Fake 'active shooter' call made by student inside Carrboro Elementary School, police say

The 911 call about an active shooter at a NC was made by a student inside the school, according to Carborro Police Department.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 911 call about an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School was made by a student inside the school, according to Carrboro Police Department.

The 911 call Tuesday morning prompted a lockdown and brought around 50 officers to the school. It turned out to be a false alarm.

Police have not released the identity of the student who made the false call, or if that student will face criminal charges.

The department released the following statement about the incident:

"We would like to thank the community and especially the parents of students at Carrboro Elementary School for their patience in what was a tense situation. While we are relieved that this situation turned out to be false, we want the community to know that we will continue to be vigilant in our training and preparation for these types of incidents."
Related Topics:
active shooterschool safetyCarbontonOrange County
