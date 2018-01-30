Police: Students robbed in dorms at NCCU's Richmond Hall

Campus police are investigating an armed robbery at North Carolina Central University's Richmond Hall. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Campus police are investigating an armed robbery at North Carolina Central University's Richmond Hall.

On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., police said two suspects displayed firearms and robbed several students in their dorm rooms.

Reports show the men got away with more than $1,085 worth of goods including an Xbox.

The incident has many students on campus shaken up.

"Just knowing that somebody could come in at any time and do what happened last night, I felt very unsafe," said Camron Perkins.

The freshman said he heard about the incident from a tweet by campus police.

"My door was unlocked at the time, but when I saw that email (from school officials) I locked my door immediately," he said. "We have a suite, so I locked the front door to my suite then locked the door to my room because you never know what could happen."

One factor not helping the issue? Unlocked doors.

As students left the building, ABC11 crews noted that the door remained open for several minutes before closing, leaving thieves plenty of time to enter.

"That alarm, it should go off if the door's still open, but it doesn't, for some reason," NCCU junior Lamel Batts said. "If it's open for too long, it'll start making noise. But for some reason, it hasn't been doing it lately."

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspects.

The men were last seen leaving the residence hall on foot, exiting the building toward the track field.

The first suspect is a black male, 19-24-years-old, 5'6", and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Victims said he has a tattoo of two teardrops under his right eye, a goatee, short braids, and was wearing a gold grill.

The second suspect is a black male, 18-20-years-old, 6'0", has a thin build, has a box type haircut, and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to students.
