Police surround Durham home after body found on front lawn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have entered a standoff situation after finding a man's body in front of a home on Monday morning in a deadly shooting.The man was discovered on the front lawn of a home on Walton Street near Wedgedale Avenue just after 5 a.m. He died from his injuries at the hospital.Police confirmed there's an alleged shooter inside the home and are engaged in a standoff. As of 9:30 a.m., police are still on scene.We're working to learn more about what led to the incident.