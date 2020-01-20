Police surround Durham home after body found on front lawn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have entered a standoff situation after finding a man's body in front of a home on Monday morning in a deadly shooting.

The man was discovered on the front lawn of a home on Walton Street near Wedgedale Avenue just after 5 a.m. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police confirmed there's an alleged shooter inside the home and are engaged in a standoff. As of 9:30 a.m., police are still on scene.

We're working to learn more about what led to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom and baby found safe, police still looking for suspect: Fayetteville Police
Wrong-way crash kills driver on I-40 in Durham
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped in homes
Cold couple of days on the way
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs- 49ers match-up a tossup at legal sports books
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April
14-year-old found shot near Durham apartment
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
More TOP STORIES News