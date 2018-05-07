Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford

Sanford Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Police have taken a 15-year-old into custody. He is charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Sanford late Saturday and the wounding of a teenage girl.The teen suspect is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.He is being held at the juvenile detention center in Wake County. He has a first appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Friday in Lee County juvenile court.On Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Dalrymple Street just before 11 p.m.When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Monty Leroy Simmons dead from multiple gunshot wounds.Aaliyah Chalmers, 16, was also shot and was transported to UNC-Chapel Hill for treatment. She is described as stable.Meanwhile, people in the Sanford neighborhood just want to know what happened, and many of them chose to stay inside Sunday despite the beautiful weather.Brenda Buchanon woke up Saturday night to see sirens and first responders surrounding her neighborhood off Dalrymple Street."I heard a lady screaming," Buchanon said. "It was very frightening."On Sunday, parents in the neighborhood said they were scared to let their children play outside, with the suspect still on the loose."We don't know where he is at on the streets," Buchanon said.Police have not discussed the motive behind the shooting or how the victims knew the young suspect.The investigation remains ongoing.