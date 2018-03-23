Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area

Travis and Te'Myah Plummer (Credit: Authorities via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Authorities are searching for a man and his daughter who were reported missing from Virginia. Police think the pair may be in the Charlotte area.

The Richmond Police Department do not think 37-year-old Travis Plummer or his daughter, 2-year-old Te'Myah Plummer, are in danger but have been reported missing.

"We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te'Myah Plummer, probably a family member," said Major Crimes Sgt. Frank Scarpa to WSOC. "We need to confirm that she is safe."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Te'Myah is described as black with a light complexion. She was last seen by family members in Richmond in August.

Her father, Travis Plummer, is described as black, 5' 8", with a medium complexion, and weighs roughly 250 pounds.

Detectives think the pair may have relocated to the Charlotte area, or perhaps Jersey City, New Jersey.

Anyone who may know where the father and daughter could be is asked to call Scarpa at (804) 646-6772
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrencharlotte newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News