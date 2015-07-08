Police hope to identify a man suspected of robbing a sweepstakes parlor in the 3800 block of South Roxboro Street last month.A man entered the business around 1 p.m. on June 28, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.The suspect was described as being in his late teens or early 20s. He was 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build.No one was injured during the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Stringham at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29311 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.