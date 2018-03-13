Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies

In total, police said Timothy Tyrone Horton and Antwione Jerome Pulley are responsible for armed robberies at seven businesses.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has charged two suspects in connection with multiple robberies since January.

Timothy Tyrone Horton and Antwione Jerome Pulley



Timothy Tyrone Horton, 36, of Raleigh, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and second degree kidnapping.

Antwione Jerome Pulley, 26, of Raleigh, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In total, police said the men are responsible for armed robberies at seven businesses:

  • January 4 robbery at H&W Convenience Store, located at 321 N. Tarboro Rd.

  • January 23 robbery at Rainbow Mart, located at 2400 Crabtree Blvd.

  • January 28 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Rd.

  • February 4 robbery at BP Gas Station, located at 2570 S. Wilmington St.

  • February 12 robbery at Han-Dee Hugos, located at 4101 Wake Forest Rd.

  • February 15 robbery at Speedway, located at 1741 Trawick Rd.

  • March 2 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Rd.

  • March 11 attempted robbery at Little Sue Mini Mart, located at 430 Buck Jones Rd.


Both suspects have been taken into custody without incident and have been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
