Police: IHOP customer shoots 2 employees, killing one in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --
Two people are dead after a shooting at an Alabama IHOP.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, where police said three people were shot.

Two of the victims were IHOP employees and the other person was the suspect who was shot. Investigators are not sure who shot the suspect.

Police said it all started when a customer got upset about his food order. He went outside and came back with a pistol and started shooting.

Police have been interviewing witnesses, but they do not believe there are any other suspects.
