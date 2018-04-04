U.S. & WORLD

Police using unusual sketch to nab England burglary suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect. (WTVD)

ENGLAND --
A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect.

Some wondered if this was for real or if there had been a mistake.

The police department in Warwickshire said they produced the sketch based on the victim's description.



The man and another suspect are accused of stealing money from a female victim.

Twitter users are begging the police to release the man's mugshot once he's been arrested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldburglarysketch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News