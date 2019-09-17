sexual assault

Chapel Hill Police need help identifying person of interest in sexual assault case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video.

The man is seen on a bike near Shortbread Lofts on West Rosemary Street around 3 a.m.

The man matches the description of a suspect in a sexual assault in the parking deck of the housing complex that happened around the same time.

If you know anything about the incident or can identify the man, please call Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.
