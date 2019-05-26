pedestrian killed

Woman struck by car, killed in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Raleigh Saturday night, officials say.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue near Triangle Drive.

Authorities say Brandi Mantooth, of Concord, was attempting to cross northeast on Glenwood Avenue and was hit by a car driven by Wesley Rhodes, of Wilson

Police said Rhodes was traveling straight in the far left lane heading southeast and failed to see Mantooth.

Mantooth subsequently died from her injuries.

There's no word yet on whether or not any charges will be filed. Please check back for updates.
