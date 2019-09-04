Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K at New Jersey Costco

NUTLEY, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a woman they say stole a diamond ring worth $2,000 and then swapped it out at Costco for one worth $28,000.

Authorities say 49-year-old Izaebela Kolano, of Nutley, stole the first ring at a Costco in Wayne on Saturday before traveling to the Clifton location a day later and asking to see the more expensive one.

She then handed back the stolen ring, unbeknownst to the clerk.

Management called police after realizing what happened, and police tracked Kolano to her home.

She eventually told police she had hidden the ring under a rock on a no outlet street near the Passaic River in Wallington, where officers found it buried under a fence.

Kolano is charged with theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nutleywaynecliftonessex countytheftcostcodiamonds
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into SC
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
NCCU student returned to Bahamas so mom wasn't alone during Dorian
Show More
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
'Trained and ready:' NC National Guard on alert as Dorian approaches
Steady junk diet caused teen to go blind, study contends
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News