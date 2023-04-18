The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would designate teams based on the biological sex at birth of athletes.

First hearing for bill banning transgender athletes from NC school sports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first hearing on a bill to ban transgender athletes from school sports in NC will take place today.

The bill was filed less than two weeks and today at 9 o'clock there will be a hearing on it.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act would designate teams based on the biological sex at birth of athletes.

The categories would be male, female, or co-ed.

One of bill's primary co-sponsors said right now in the state there are about 15 transgender student-athletes participating in sports.

Opponents feel the proposal is discriminatory and could lead to further legislation targeting the transgender community while supporters believe the bill creates an equal playing field.

"There's physical advantages that cannot be ignored. Title ix was created specifically to provide fairness for women in sports," said Senator Joyce Krawiec.

"A lot of trans students, especially athletes, feel excluded enough by their peers, by the people around them not accepting them for who they are," said Katherine Goforth-Harbin.

At least 20 states have passed laws prohibiting transgender high school athletes from participating based on their gender identity.