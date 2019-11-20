Politics

2 US military members killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two U.S. service members were killed on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said without providing more details.

The statement said the cause of the crash is under investigation but that preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

However, the Taliban promptly claimed to have shot down the helicopter in eastern Logar province, causing many fatalities.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement to media that the insurgents downed a U.S. Chinook helicopter at around 1 a.m. during fighting with the "invaders and their hirelings."

The U.S military dismissed the Taliban claim as false.

Wednesday's crash brought the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

The U.S. military statement added that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin is complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshelicopter crashmilitarydisasterpoliticsu.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham County Confederate statue comes down
Triangle educators plan new round of protests Wednesday
Save money by negotiating credit card fees
3 charged, 1 still on the run in Durham County gun robbery
Family of man killed in Cape Fear hospital scuffle demands answers
Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
National security aide testifies Trump phone call was 'improper'
Show More
2 more suspects charged with murder in death of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person in Durham
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Medicaid transformation put on hold; legislators blame one another
NC family who lost son at 12 lights the world through soccer
Raleigh Mayor McFarlane shares 'love letter' to city
More TOP STORIES News