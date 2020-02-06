2 women in Wake County Sheriff's Office awarded historic promotions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker touted his diversity campaign by announcing two promotions in downtown Raleigh.During Thursday morning's State of the Sheriff address, Baker announced the county will see its first-ever female head of the Sheriff's Patrol Divison, Major Karen Battle, and the first woman to join the ranks of the Special Operations Tactical Response Team, Master Deputy Latasha Bromell."I'm very proud to announce Wake County's first female lead to our patrol division, Major Karen Battle," Baker announced. "We decided to break the glass ceiling of sort and promote deputy Latasha Bromell to become the first female deputy to join our elite tactical response team."Baker said this is the most diverse staff he has hired in 16 years.During his State of the Sheriff address, Baker highlighted the 2019 stats in the Sheriff's Office, including solving four of five murders and eliminating a backlog of 5,000 gun permit applications.