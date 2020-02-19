Politics

2020 Census: Hiring event offers $19 per hour jobs in Chapel Hill

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you an Orange County resident looking to help your community while earning some extra cash? The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for you.

The Bureau is searching for workers for the upcoming 2020 Census and is holding recruiting events February 19 and February 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at University Place in Chapel Hill. That's at 201 S. Estes Drive.

RELATED: 2020 census: Why it matters
The jobs are temporary, but the pay starts at $19 an hour.

The event is hosted in partnership with NC Works, using the NC Works Mobile Bus.

The Census, conducted every ten years, is critical for determining representation in Congress and the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funds.

Interested in finding a Census job? Click here for more information.

The Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Individuals may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, and you can call 1-855-JOB-2020 for help in applying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsorange countychapel hillcensusjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow chances increase for much of North Carolina
25-year-old woman critical after Fayetteville plane crash
Election scams are common during campaign season
The 411: Do smartphones shrink our brains?
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after sentence commuted
Parents, activists want fewer officers in Wake Co. schools
Show More
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
Garner HOA says military mom's 'holiday lights' must come down
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Durham Police seek leads in brutal 2005 strangulation
More TOP STORIES News