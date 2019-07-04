Politics

25 people to become U.S. citizens during Fourth of July naturalization ceremony in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- This week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is celebrating the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our country by welcoming nearly 7,500 new citizens in nearly 110 naturalization ceremonies across the country.

One of the ceremonies is taking place in Raleigh.

USCIS Supervisor Samuel Thomas is administering the Oath of Allegiance to America's newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the North Carolina State Capitol steps on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The 25 citizenship candidates originate from the following 19 countries: Bolivia, Burma, Canada, China, People's Republic of, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Mexico, Nigeria, Vietnam and Yemen.
